LISTEN | Cachalia says police oversight failures allowed corruption to fester

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Acting police minister Firoz Cachalia has blamed the rot in the police on “red flags” not being heeded by oversight bodies.

Speaking before the parliamentary ad hoc committee investigating allegations by KwaZulu-Natal police chief Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi, Cachalia said the very nature of policing makes it vulnerable to systemic problems.

He listed key oversight bodies, including the police portfolio committee, the standing committee, the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) and the auditor-general.

“With all these oversight bodies, what happens to their findings and recommendations? How do we ensure that findings which are accurate, objective and need to be followed through are in fact followed through? That’s where I think the system has not worked. All of them have made important findings over the years that, if implemented, would have prevented us from being in this situation.”

Cachalia expressed the hope that the Malanga commission of inquiry and the ad hoc committee could help the department address the systemic rot.

“Ipid is important. We’re not going to win the battle against organised crime if we don’t tackle the problems in crime intelligence, which are about accountability and capability,” he said.

He said wherever red flags are raised, corrective action must follow.

“The SAPS report presented to the auditor-general shows that [conditions] haven’t deteriorated over the past year, but the auditor-general had raised many questions in previous audits which were perhaps not fully and properly followed through.”

TimesLIVE