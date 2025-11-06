Politics

WATCH LIVE | Madlanga commission continues

TimesLIVE TimesLIVE

TimesLIVE

Former acting deputy Chief Justice of Constitutional Court Mbuyiseli Madlanga during the Commission of Inquiry at the Brigitte Mabandla Justice College in Pretoria.
Former acting deputy chief justice Mbuyiseli Madlanga during the commission of inquiry at the Brigitte Mabandla Justice College in Pretoria. (Freddy Mavunda)

The Madlanga commission of inquiry into allegations of corruption in the criminal justice system, chaired by retired deputy chief justice Mbuyiseli Madlanga, continues on Thursday.

TimesLIVE

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Comment icon
Sign UpLog In

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Editor’s Choice

1

17 men lured to Ukraine seek help to return to South Africa

2

Zuma suspends Hlophe, reverses Van Rooyen’s appointment as MK Party’s chief whip after just 24 hours

3

Fort Hare students can return to campuses after violent protests

4

Quadriplegic swimmer sets R500k fundraising goal for Midmar Mile

5

POLL | Did Safa go too easy on team manager Vincent Tseka with a warning?

Top Stories