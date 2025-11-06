Zuma suspends Hlophe, reverses Van Rooyen’s appointment as MK Party’s chief whip after just 24 hours

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

MK Party leader and former president Jacob Zuma has suspended his deputy, former judge John Hlophe and removed him as the party’s parliamentary leader over what he says was an unlawful removal of caucus chief whip Colleen Makhubele.

Makhubele, believed to be out of the country, was axed as MK Party chief whip, removed from WhatsApp groups and replaced with Des van Rooyen in the middle of the night on Tuesday in a decision that has now been reversed by Zuma.

On his return from Burkina Faso on Wednesday, Zuma suspended Hlophe and reversed the removal of Makhubele. He nullified the 24-hour appointment of Van Rooyen. This beats Van Rooyen’s record of holding the position of finance minister for only four days, gaining him the title of “Weekend Special”.

Head of presidency Magasela Mzobe announced on Wednesday night that Zuma had taken a decision to suspend Hlophe from all his roles in the party and parliament.

“The president has taken a decision to issue a precautionary suspension to the party’s deputy president and the leader of the MKP parliament caucus Dr John Hlophe from both his leadership roles with immediate effect, pending a full investigation on his conduct,” read the statement by Mzobe.

“This decision is meant to affirm and send a strong message on the principle of collective leadership across all structures within the uMkhonto weSizwe Party. Consequently, the decision taken by Dr Hlophe to remove Cde Colleen Makhubele and appoint Cde Des van Rooyen is nullified.”

Mzobe indicated Zuma had frowned on what appeared to be a unilateral decision by Hlophe to replace Makhubele with Van Rooyen.

“The leadership of the MK Party remains firmly united and committed to upholding the principles of discipline, accountability and collective decision-making as enshrined in the party constitution. This decision should be viewed as a demonstration of the party’s unwavering commitment to internal party discipline and collective leadership,” the statement read.

A leaked letter from the MK Party’s women’s league president Mabel Rweqana to spokesperson Nhlamulo Ndhlela has further exposed the implosion and entrenched factionalism in the party.

In the letter, Rweqana accuses Ndhlela of concocting a statement of support from the women’s league, which congratulated Van Rooyen on his appointment without following correct procedure.

She says Ndhlela instructed the league’s secretary to draft a statement, which was released to the media at 1am without her knowledge.

The letter, which starts by sending “revolutionary greetings” to Ndhlela, quickly turns sour.

“Last time I checked, you were MKP spokesperson and had no business with WL affairs. You are not a member of Women’s League unless you have changed your gender,” the letter reads.

“You wake up in the middle of the night and give instructions to WL secretary on what to do without following the correct WL protocol. We are a structure, and I am the president of the women’s league. I therefore demand explanation regarding your unacceptable and mischievous actions. Such behaviour is so unprofessional,” the letter read.

