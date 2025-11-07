G20 SA 2025: SA calls on future presidencies to keep shining the light on corruption

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The G20 Anti-Corruption Working Group (ACWG) convened for its third and final technical meeting under the South African G20 Presidency in Skukuza, Mpumalanga, from October 27 to 30.

The meeting was co-chaired by SA and Brazil, represented by advocate Andy Mothibi, head of the Special Investigating Unit, and Marcelo Pontes Vianna, secretary for Private Sector Integrity at the Brazilian Office of the Comptroller General, respectively.

As the first African nation to hold the G20 Presidency, SA emphasised the critical intersection between G20 anti-corruption efforts and the AU’s Agenda 2063.

The ACWG outlined clear priorities for 2025, informed by the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals, particularly Goal 16, which underscores the importance of peace, justice, and strong institutions.

SA public service & administration minister Inkosi Mzamo Buthelezi led discussions on the corrosive effects of corruption, which undermine the pillars of the G20’s overarching theme of Solidarity, Equality, and Sustainability.

The SA Presidency identified four key priorities for the ACWG:

1. Strengthening public sector integrity: Promoting transparency, accountability, and ethical governance.

2. Enhancing asset recovery measures: Streamlining the management of seized assets to boost efficiency.

3. Inclusive participation: Enhancing and mobilising the inclusive participation of the public sector, private sector, civil society, and academia to prevent and combat corruption. This priority is supported by a Compendium of Good Practices that captures the expertise of multi-stakeholders, demonstrating how meaningful societal inclusion can strengthen anti-corruption efforts.

4. Whistle-blower protection: Establishing robust frameworks to protect individuals who expose corrupt practices.

The discussions were inclusive, reflecting a variety of stakeholder perspectives.

The chairs’ statement, released under the responsibility of the South African Presidency, outlines the outcomes of the meeting, which acknowledged the shared commitment of G20 members to lead by example in the fight against corruption.

Key outcomes of the meeting

The representatives reaffirmed their dedication to effective anti-corruption measures, recognising their significance in fostering a more equitable and sustainable global community.

The 15th anniversary of the ACWG served as a backdrop for expressions of gratitude to past G20 presidencies while committing to build upon their legacy.

A series of documents produced during the ACWG’s meetings were released, including:

Compendium of Good Practices in promoting a transparent civil service.

Impact Report on technical assistance and capacity-building for asset recovery.

High-Level Principles on the administration of seized assets.

Compendium of Good Practices on the role of multi-stakeholders in preventing and combating corruption.

2025 Accountability Report on the effective protection of whistle-blowers.

Commitment to international cooperation

Participants emphasised the UN Convention Against Corruption as a foundational framework for their efforts, committing to its effective implementation. This includes enhancing international cooperation and ensuring legislation that criminalises bribery of foreign public officials.

The representatives acknowledged the persistent challenges in asset recovery, reaffirming their resolve to enhance its effectiveness while honouring international obligations. They welcomed the G20 High-Level Principles on asset administration to support recovery efforts and improve mutual legal assistance.

Embracing technology and gender equality

The discussions also highlighted the potential of information and communications technologies to combat corruption, promote efficient public service delivery, and enhance transparency.

Furthermore, representatives recognised the need to understand how corruption disproportionately affected different genders, advocating for the empowerment of women in anti-corruption initiatives.

Looking forward

As the meeting concluded, the representatives expressed gratitude to the South African Presidency and Brazil for their leadership.

They reaffirmed a commitment to the 2025-2027 ACWG Action Plan, which focuses on five substantive priorities, including asset recovery and public sector transparency.

In closing, the chairs’ statement highlighted the urgent need for continued efforts in the fight against corruption, which threatens economic growth, public trust, and social equity.

SA called on future G20 presidencies to uphold the torch of anti-corruption leadership, emphasising the need for ongoing collaboration among nations to address this global challenge effectively.

This article was sponsored by the department of public service & administration.