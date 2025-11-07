LISTEN | ‘When visitors come we clean up’: Ramaphosa on making cities ‘look better’ for world delegates

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

President Cyril Ramaphosa has encouraged efforts to clean and improve cities as South Africa prepares to host international guests for the G20 Leaders’ Summit later this month.

This comes ahead of the G20 summit when world leaders will gather in Johannesburg.

When Ramaphosa appeared in parliament in Cape Town on Thursday, DA MP Ryan Smith asked why the state of Johannesburg “suddenly matters to national government when the world is watching but not when [residents] have languished without water, electricity and basic service delivery for the past decade”. Ramaphosa did not deny the charge.

“We’re going to have visitors and let us all be united in making sure we welcome our visitors. As they leave we must insist what we have done and seen done must continue,” he told the National Assembly.

“I have been one of those who have expressed my displeasure, anger and dissatisfaction with the city in which I was born and grew up,” he said before explaining why a presidential working group has been created.

“I’ve driven around the city at night and during the day and have seen how it has really gone down. It was to this end I decided to set up the presidential working group.”

“When visitors come, we use that as a good stepping stone and a benchmark” — President Cyril Ramaphosa

Drawing a parallel with the 2010 World Cup, he stressed the potential for lasting change:

“You’ll recall how our cities and towns looked before the 2010 World Cup. but we developed many of our key towns, built stadia and roads and those are still there, and we can do the same now.”

Ramaphosa urged collaborative participation in the clean-up efforts.

“I want you to join me one day to clean a street along which the visitors are going to travel so we make it look better.”

eThekwini and other cities are also being turned around, he said.

“Our local government situation is not pleasing at all. We must all admit that, but rather than navel-gazing and pointing fingers I call on us to stand up and do something to help improve our cities.”

The G20 Leaders’ Summit on November 22 and 23 at Nasrec Expo Centre in Johannesburg will see leaders gather to tackle economic growth, climate change and global challenges under the theme “Solidarity, Equality, Sustainability”.

