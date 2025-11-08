IDAC head of investigations Matthews Sesoko kidnapped, assaulted and robbed of electronic devices

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The Investigating Directorate Against Corruption (IDAC)'s head of operations, Matthews Sesoko was kidnapped and robbed on Friday night

Investigations and operations boss at the Investigating Directorate Against Corruption (IDAC) Matthews Sesoko was kidnapped, beaten and robbed of his electronic devices while driving home on Friday.

IDAC spokesperson Henry Mamothame said on Saturday Sesoko’s assailants assaulted him and abandoned him near Rabie Ridge east of Midrand, Johannesburg, in the early hours of the morning. They took off with his cellphone and laptop.

He managed to receive assistance and was taken to a nearby police station to report the matter.

He is currently receiving the necessary medical attention after his traumatic experience.

“While the NPA is wary of making any speculation on the motive behind such horrific action and whether it is related to his work, the incident and its timing reflects the possible dangers in this space.

“The incident has been reported to the police for criminal investigation.”

The attack follows days of explosive testimony by IDAC’s head, Andrea Johnson, before parliament’s ad hoc committee committee investigating allegations of corruption in the criminal justice system and rogue elements in the organisation.

Johnson told the committe there were no rogue members in the unit.

This comes after KwaZulu-National police commissioner Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi alleged that there “are rogue elements” within the organisation. He said he had sources at IDAC who had provided him with information about what was happening at the organisation.

He also claimed that the arrest of crime intelligence boss Lt-Gen Dumisani Khumalo and his co-accused in June was an attempt to stop criminal investigations in Gauteng.

Johnson told MPs that Mkhwanazi made the allegations carelessly and without proof.

Sesoko dealt with the investigation that led to the arrest of Khumalo, and six other senior Crime Intelligence officials in June.

