POLL | Is the state abusing its power in the Zuma-Sambudla trial?

Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla will face the music for her role in the July civil unrest when her terrorism trial is heard in November.

The Zuma Foundation has accused the state of abusing its power in the prosecution of Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla, daughter of former president Jacob Zuma. The foundation claims she is being targeted because of her family ties.

“Her father is actually the state’s target, and his children are being prosecuted for their association with him,” it said.

The trial now under way in the Durban high court relates to her alleged involvement in the July 2021 unrest in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng, a series of violent events that shook the country and caused widespread destruction.

Supporters of the state argue that no-one is above the law and the trial is part of holding those responsible accountable, regardless of family name or political influence.

