Buti Manamela appoints Maluleke as acting NSFAS board chair

Mugwena Maluleke has been appointed as the acting chairperson of the NSFAS board after the resignation of the previous chair.

Higher education and training minister Buti Manamela has appointed Mugwena Maluleke as the acting chairperson of the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) board, effective November 10.

The appointment follows the resignation of Karen Stander last week, who cited a “toxic” work environment allegedly marked by racism, bullying, intimidation and personal threats.

According to the department, Maluleke’s appointment is aimed at ensuring “continuity and stability” as the minister moves ahead with a self-review court application to regularise the board’s appointment process. The NSFAS board remains functional, and its core work continues uninterrupted.

Maluleke is a well-known education and labour leader who serves as the vice-president of Education International and general secretary of the South African Democratic Teachers’ Union. He is also a former council member of the Vaal University of Technology and the Human Resource Development Council.

His leadership, the ministry said, will help “uphold governance standards, reinforce public trust and guide NSFAS through this transitional phase”.

“The functioning of NSFAS is not affected by the review. Students can be assured that services are continuing. Applications for 2026 NSFAS funding remain open until November 15. I encourage all eligible students to apply now,” said Manamela.

The minister wished Maluleke well in his new role.

