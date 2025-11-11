Politics

WATCH LIVE | Madlanga commission continues

Chair of the commission of inquiry into criminality, political interference and corruption in the criminal justice system, retired judge Mbuyiseli Madlanga.
Chair of the commission of inquiry into criminality, political interference and corruption in the criminal justice system, retired judge Mbuyiseli Madlanga. (Kabelo Mokoena)

The Madlanga commission of inquiry into allegations of corruption in the criminal justice system, chaired by retired deputy chief justice Mbuyiseli Madlanga, is continuing on Tuesday.

