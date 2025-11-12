‘I retired early due to rampant criminality at EMPD’: former deputy chief Revo Spies

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Former Ekurhuleni Metro Police Department (EMPD) deputy chief Revo Spies took the witness box for a second time on Monday and told the commission about “rogue” police officers under special services headed by Julius Mkhwanazi.

The retired deputy chief of the Ekurhuleni metropolitan police department (EMPD), Revo Spies, says he took early retirement because he “was going to have a heart attack” due to criminality in the department.

Spies retired in February. His contract was supposed to end in 2027.

All the criminality that was around me is directly against my DNA of being a police officer — Revo Spies, retired EMPD deputy chief

“I was going to have mental health issues and a heart attack if I carried on in this manner. All the criminality [that] was around me is directly against my DNA of being a police officer,” he said at the Madlanga commission of inquiry on Tuesday.

“I cannot cope with nothing being done in the city. It is clear the city is on the path of destruction and I don’t want to be part of it.”

He described what is happening at the EMPD as a criminal enterprise.

Spies revealed attempts to get EMPD acting chief Brig Julius Mkhwanazi and his division vetted failed after Mkhwanazi and his group blatantly refused to submit their fingerprints. The unit comprised more than 200 officials.

Mkhwanazi was suspended on Tuesday after allegations made at the commission.

According to Spies, Mkhwanazi also refused to be vetted by the State Security Agency. In 2022, out of 3,762 EMPD who were vetted, 275 were found to have previous convictions while 100 were awaiting trial. After Mkhwanazi and his team refused to be vetted, the idea to annually vet officials collapsed, and no action was taken against those who refused to abide, he said.

The crimes the officials were found to be involved in included rape, murder and theft. “This posed a serious risk to the public and undermined the credibility of officers.”

Spies started with his evidence at the Madlanga commission last Friday. During his testimony he highlighted alleged criminality and misuse of state resources committed by EMPD officers with the assistance of Mkhwanazi.

Painting a picture of criminal activities Mkhwanazi is alleged to have taken part in, he produced the department’s memorandum of agreement in which Mkhwanazi allegedly forged signatures to partner with a company belonging to alleged drug cartel member Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala. As a result of the agreement, Mkhwanazi fitted blue lights to Matlala’s security company cars.

Spies also spoke about a case of copper theft in which Mkhwanazi is allegedly involved. According to Spies, Mkhwanazi was captured on CCTV footage in Meyerton, Vaal, where copper was allegedly stolen. The whistleblower, Jaco Hanekom, who shared the CCTV footage with police, was later killed.

Spies also linked Mkhwanazi to the 2022 April murder case of a civilian who was tortured to death and later disposed of in a river. “They [EMPD] say they called Brig Mkhwanazi. He arrived and directed them on how to clean the scene.”

Spies said he thought the case would be resolved with speed as there was a state witness. “None of the police officers have been charged. The case has not gone forward and is under investigation.”

The same officials are accused of stealing precious stones in Hillbrow from a store owner who was preparing to export them.

The commission of inquiry continues.

