Committee halts Nkabinde’s testimony over contradictory statements

CAPE TOWN, SOUTH AFRICA - NOVEMBER 13: SAPS former Chief of Staff Cedrick Nkabinde testifies at the Parliamentary Ad Hoc Committee inquiry into alleged corruption and political interference in the criminal justice system at Good Hope Chambers on November 13, 2025 in Cape Town, South Africa. The inquiry was set up to probe political interference, leadership failures, and internal dysfunction in the South African Police Service (SAPS) with a particular focus on allegations raised by Lt Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi about interference within the police command on July 6th. (Photo by Gallo Images/Brenton Geach)

Proceedings in parliament’s ad hoc committee investigating allegations of corruption in the criminal justice system were adjourned after the chief of staff in the police ministry, Cedrick Nkabinde, made contradictory statements under oath.

Nkabinde appeared before the committee on Thursday. In his testimony, he claimed he didn’t know suspended police minster Senzo Mchunu’s comrade and North West businessman Brown Mogotsi before being instructed by the minister to facilitate a meeting between them in November 2024.

However, he also alleged that KZN police commissioner Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi called him in September 2024, asking if he knew Mogotsi while he was in Lusikisiki, and he confirmed that he did.

MPs picked up the contradiction and expressed frustration, with some saying the witness was not taking their proceedings seriously.

In his defence, Nkabinde said he couldn’t remember all the specific dates as his gadgets had been confiscated.

“When I was consulted by the evidence leader, I was upfront with them that it’s unfortunate I can’t be precise with dates because I don’t have the information with me because my gadgets were taken for over a month,” Nkabinde said.

EFF leader Julius Malema asked if he had his gadgets when he wrote his statement. Nkabinde said he didn’t and that he was “thumb sucking” when it came to dates.

“We are being given thumb-sucked information in front of the nation and we must accept that,” Malema said. “The simple thing should’ve been to the leaders; I don’t have my gadgets and as a result I’m unable to give details because you are under oath. Some of these things are going to come across as being lies under oath.”

Malema suggested the proceedings should stop.

“Why should we continue with these proceedings if you’re saying you don’t remember anything?”

MK Party MP Sibonelo Nomvalo described Nkabinde’s testimony as “misleading”.

“If what we are being told here is anything to go by it means the whole statement is misleading,” Nomvalo said. “The committee can’t rely on a misleading statement. Even if the statement was written by the evidence leader, they gave you an opportunity to read the statement and confirm the contents, and you signed it.

“We can’t rely on a misleading statement. There’s no need for us to have this interview unless we say we have an appetite to engage in a talk show.”

ActionSA MP Darlene James expressed frustration.

“You’re really wasting our time,” she said. “Is there no-one in the minister’s office you could’ve asked the dates from? You’ve given us a sworn statement and you’re coming now to say you have thumb-sucked dates. Are we really meant to probe further on a statement that is not truthful, which won’t guide us to the means to an end?

“We need to connect the dots, and you’re sitting there telling us you don’t know.”

Committee chair Soviet Lekganyane stopped proceedings, stating they would continue when Nkabinde had his. He gave him 10 days.

“We want you to go back and make honest reflections about the information you think we deserve to get from you,” Lekganyane said.

“If there’s any moral standard you subscribe to, summon that moral standard to your statement. If there’s any badge of integrity on your shoulders, put it on and write a statement you think is for the attention of this committee. Make a choice to help us arrive at a decision that can help South Africans move forward.”

