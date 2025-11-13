EFF opens perjury case against Nkabinde after ‘misleading’ ad hoc committee about knowing Mogotsi

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

09 October 2025. Cedrick Nkabinde, The Chief of Staff to the Police Minister Senzo Mchunu to held a special Media Briefing saying that he’s residence was raided by the police last night. Picture. Thapelo Morebudi

The EFF has opened a case of perjury against the chief of staff in the police ministry, Cedric Nkabinde, for his contradictory statements under oath to a parliamentary ad hoc committee on Thursday.

In his testimony, Nkabinde claimed he had obtained North West businessman Brown Mogotsi’s number in November 2024, while the evidence before the committee stated he got Mogotsi’s number in September 2024.

The hearing was adjourned after MPs noticed the discrepancies in his statements. He was given 10 days to amend his statement.

After the adjournment, EFF MP Leigh-Ann Mathys, treasurer-general Omphile Maotwe and other party members went to the Cape Town central police station to open the case.

The party described Nkabinde’s conduct as a “calculated and deliberate attempt to undermine parliament’s authority, interfere with its constitutional mandate, and shield individuals implicated in wrongdoing,” EFF spokesperson Sinawo Thambo said.

In his defence, Nkabinde said he couldn’t remember all the specific dates as his gadgets had been confiscated, admitting to “thumb-sucking” the information.

“When I was consulted by the evidence leader, I was upfront with them that it’s unfortunate I can’t be precise with dates because I don’t have the information with me because my gadgets were taken for over a month,” Nkabinde said.

Despite that, Thambo asserted this oversight was not a mistake but an attempt to distort facts before the committee.

“Such behaviour cannot be tolerated.”

The party pledged to hold accountable all witnesses who appear before the committee, adding that it would act against those who mislead parliament.

“We maintain that those who appear before parliamentary committees must do so with honesty, integrity and full appreciation of the seriousness of giving evidence under oath.

“Parliament is not a place where politically convenient lies may be told without consequence. It is a constitutional institution tasked with uncovering the truth, and any individual who attempts to frustrate that responsibility through deceit must be held fully accountable under the law.”

TimesLIVE