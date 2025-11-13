Politics

POLL | Does Dion George’s axing expose deeper cracks between ANC and DA in GNU?

Forestry, fisheries and environment minister Dion George. File photo. (BUSINESS DAY/TREVOR SAMSON)

President Cyril Ramaphosa’s recent cabinet reshuffle saw DA minister Dion George removed from his post, raising eyebrows about the stability of the government of national unity (GNU).

George, who had been serving as forestry, fisheries and environment minister, reportedly faced internal challenges and disagreements with his party and GNU leadership.

The move has sparked debate. Some see it as a sign of rising tensions between the ANC and DA, while others argue reshuffles are a normal part of government operations. Others suggest that how the GNU navigates such changes could determine whether it remains stable or fractures under pressure.

