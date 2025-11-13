POLL | Does Dion George’s axing expose deeper cracks between ANC and DA in GNU?

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

President Cyril Ramaphosa’s recent cabinet reshuffle saw DA minister Dion George removed from his post, raising eyebrows about the stability of the government of national unity (GNU).

George, who had been serving as forestry, fisheries and environment minister, reportedly faced internal challenges and disagreements with his party and GNU leadership.

The move has sparked debate. Some see it as a sign of rising tensions between the ANC and DA, while others argue reshuffles are a normal part of government operations. Others suggest that how the GNU navigates such changes could determine whether it remains stable or fractures under pressure.

