Politics

Son hopes history around Steve Biko’s death will be corrected

Matter postponed to January 30 to sort out funding for legal teams of two apartheid-era police officers

Msindisi Fengu

Msindisi Fengu

Senior Reporter

SEEKING ANSWERS: Nkosinathi Biko, the son of late activist Steve Biko, at the inquest into his father's death in the Gqeberha high court on Wednesday (EUGENE COETZEE)

Though unsure whether the inquest into his father’s death will ever bring closure, the son of anti-apartheid activist Steve Biko says at the very least he hopes history will be corrected.

Nkosinathi Biko was speaking at the Gqeberha high court on Wednesday where the matter was postponed to January 30 to sort out funding for the legal teams of two apartheid-era police officers linked to the matter.

Biko, the founder and leader of the Black Consciousness Movement, died in 1977 after he was allegedly tortured by the police.

Though the NPA would not reveal the names of the two men, during the previous court sitting Biko family lawyer advocate Tembeka Ngcukaitobi SC told the judge: “Out of the eight policemen who [allegedly] tortured and assaulted Mr Biko, only two remain alive — [Jacobus] Beneke and Daniel Siebert."

Read more here.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Comment icon
Sign UpLog In

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Editor’s Choice

1

POLL | Does Dion George’s axing expose deeper cracks between ANC and DA in GNU?

2

Suspended metro police chief Julius Mkhwanazi allegedly gave free pass to ‘Cat’ Matlala’s security vehicles

3

More than R1,000 for a bottle of water? World’s first water tasting room opened in Stellenbosch

4

Tshwane water tests clear as typhoid cases show signs of stabilising: Moya

5

Think before you add to cart during Black Friday ‘showdown’, financial gurus warn