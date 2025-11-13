‘Sorry, chommie’: Msunduzi ratepayers not pleased with disconnection apology

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Msunduzi municipality's Operation Qoqimali teams have been disconnecting the power and water supply to those who haven’t paid for utility services. Stock photo.

“Chommie, if your salary drops, you know what to do. Pay before we disconnect.”

The Msunduzi municipality has playfully used the apology statement trend to remind Pietermaritzburg ratepayers to pay their municipal bills.

The trend has seen corporates and government departments issue an apology statement to get a customer to buy or pay for a service or product.

The city’s Operation Qoqimali teams have been disconnecting the power and water supply to those who haven’t paid for utility services.

“It has come to our attention that Operation Qoqimali might be making a few hearts race right after payday,” the municipality said. “So here’s the truth: we sincerely apologise because if you don’t pay your municipal bills on the day your salary reflects, our teams are already ready to disconnect.

If you want to disconnect for money not paid, fair enough — but what about services not rendered that we have paid for? — Linda Mtshali, Msunduzi resident

“Apparently some residents are rushing to the pay points before they even buy lunch because they know Operation Qoqimali doesn’t play. Others are paying online just to make sure their lights and water keep flowing.”

It warned that its disconnection teams were on standby.

“We didn’t mean to make responsibility feel this serious but when everyone pays, everyone benefits through better service delivery, improved infrastructure and a cleaner city we can all be proud of.”

However, the municipality’s light-hearted notice was not met with the same spirit. Resident Papama Gweva said: “Are you being sarcastic or what? We’ve been paying, yet service delivery only comes the year leading up to local elections. In between we are left to suffer.”

Another resident, Linda Mtshali. said: “So, chommie, how do we hold you as Msunduzi [to account] for paid non-service delivery? If you want to disconnect for money not paid, fair enough — but what about services not rendered that we have paid for? What about the charges every month for units that have long been paid up but keep getting billed every month? That is theft by the municipality. How then do you solve that, chommie?”

TimesLIVE