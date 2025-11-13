Step-aside rule to dominate ANC elective conference in Eastern Cape

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The ANC’s step-aside rule is set to dominate the battle for control of Nelson Mandela Bay this weekend, threatening to derail the campaign of a faction determined to unseat regional chair and mayor Babalwa Lobishe at the party’s long-delayed elective conference.

The conference, scheduled for Nelson Mandela University’s Gold Fields Auditorium, has been postponed four times amid ongoing branch disputes.

ANC regional task team co-ordinator Siphiwo Tshaka confirmed on Wednesday that all outstanding disputes had been resolved, with the region now meeting the 70% threshold of qualified branches required to proceed.

