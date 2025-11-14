Politics

WATCH | Julius Mkhwanazi, ex-Ekurhuleni city manager had inappropriate relationship: Nciza

Suspended Ekurhuleni police chief’s ‘loyalty’ to city manager revealed at Madlanga commission of inquiry

Herman Moloi

Journalist

Xolani Nciza, former divisional head employee relation director at the City of Ekurhuleni. (Herman Moloi)

“I will take a bullet for you.”

These are the words uttered in a video in which embattled Brig Julius Mkhwanazi is seen devoting his loyalty to former Ekurhuleni city manager Imogen Mashazi after she “protected” him.

This footage was played at the Madlanga commission of inquiry on Thursday. The video was taken in December 2023 after Mkhwanazi was cleared and charges of fraud and misrepresentation were dropped.

Testifying at the commission on Thursday, former Ekurhuleni head of human relations Xolani Nciza accused Mashazi of protecting Mkhwanazi and said their relationship was inappropriate.

“Commissioner, the only circumstance where such a statement is appropriate is in the line of duty, for example, a trained VIP protector whose job is to physically safeguard a principal,” he said.

“The individuals are trained for that purpose and are compensated through what we call a VIP allowance in the municipality. Mkhwanazi has never been one of those people.”

Sowetan

