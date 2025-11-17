POLL | Do you support the planned protests before the G20 leaders’ summit?

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Social media has gone purple as the Women for Change organisation has called for a nationwide shutdown against GBV and femicide before the G20 summit.

As South Africa gears up to host the G20 leaders’ summit this weekend, various organisations are planning protests to raise awareness about critical issues affecting the country.

The summit is scheduled to take place on November 22 and 23 in Johannesburg.

Advocacy group Women for Change is planning a nationwide shutdown on November 21, the day before the G20 summit begins. Their aim is to raise awareness about gender-based violence (GBV) and femicide, and they are calling for the crisis to be declared a national disaster. The ANC Women’s League will also be marching on the same day for this cause.

Meanwhile, the anti-migrant group Operation Dudula is planning a protest on the day of the summit to demonstrate the issues South Africans face, such as poverty and high unemployment.

Despite the planned protests, Gauteng premier Panyaza Lesufi said preparations to host the summit are well in hand.

“We are prepared to offer the world a warm and exceptionally unique experience of our province. Gauteng is ready, zwakala. Let’s make this an experience we’ll all love,” said Lesufi.

TimesLIVE