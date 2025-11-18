Malusi Gigaba charged with taking Gupta cash over Transnet train saga

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Malusi Gigaba is charged with former Transnet group CEOs Brian Molefe and Siyabonga Gama; Anoj Singh, the former group CFO; and Thamsanqa Jiyane.

The Investigating Directorate Against Corruption (Idac) on Tuesday formally added Malusi Gigaba as the fifth accused in a corruption case involving former Transnet executives.

The case was briefly heard in the Palm Ridge specialised commercial crimes court and postponed to January 30 for the disclosure of the docket, as well as the provision of an indictment, and a date for the transfer of the case to the high court.

Idac spokesperson Henry Mamothame said Gigaba’s court appearance relates to the period from November 2010 to May 2014, when the alleged offences were committed during his tenure as public enterprises minister.

He is charged with former Transnet group CEOs Brian Molefe and Siyabonga Gama, the former group CFO Anoj Singh and Thamsanqa Jiyane, who was the chief procurement officer in the Transport Freight Rail division in Transnet.

“The accused’s court appearance emanates from the period in which Transnet engaged in the process of acquiring locomotives to expand and modernise the country’s rail infrastructure, during which the tender processes were flouted, and three contracts were irregularly awarded to provide Transnet with 95, 100 and 1,064 locomotives in three different contracts, resulting in a loss of billions of rand for Transnet.

“The state alleges that, during the period Gigaba was the minister, he on various occasions allegedly accepted and received undisclosed amounts of cash from members of the Gupta family, which are corrupt in nature and which he was not entitled to.”

TimesLIVE