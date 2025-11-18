POLL | Will Brown Mogotsi clear his name or damage it further through his testimony?

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Controversial North West businessman Brown Mogotsi testifying at the Madlanga commission of inquiry in Tshwane.

North West businessman Brown Mogotsi is currently testifying at the Madlanga commission of inquiry and the stakes couldn’t be higher.

According to the commission, Mogotsi’s appearance signals the start of phase 2 of its investigations into allegations of corruption and political interference within the criminal justice system.

His name has surfaced repeatedly before the commission and parliament’s ad hoc committee, placing him at the centre of a widening political storm.

Mogotsi is accused of acting as a go-between for suspended police minister Senzo Mchunu and alleged crime boss Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala. He will have the opportunity to respond directly to the allegations against him.

Speaking to the SABC last month, Mogotsi said he was willing to appear before the inquiry. Earlier in November, the commission confirmed it was considering offering him witness protection after he reported an alleged attempt on his life.

