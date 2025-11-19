Cedrick Nkabinde clarifies timeline on Brown Mogotsi contact

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Cedrick Nkabinde, SAPS chief of staff, testifies at parliament's ad hoc committee inquiry into alleged corruption and political interference in the criminal justice system. File photo

Cedrick Nkabinde, chief of staff in the police ministry, has clarified the date when he first became aware of North West businessman Brown Mogotsi.

His testimony before parliament’s ad hoc committee probing alleged corruption in the criminal justice system was halted last week due to contradictory statements presented before the committee. He returned to the stand on Tuesday.

Last week, Nkabinde told the committee he had obtained Mogotsi’s number in November 2024, while his main statement before the committee indicated he received it in September 2024.

In a supplementary statement presented to the committee, Nkabinde provided the correct record of communication with Mogotsi.

He said he verified the information by checking suspended police minister Senzo Mchunu’s diary and consulting Mchunu’s personal assistant, thus confirming the date of his knowledge of Mogotsi.

He highlighted that he was unable to access his confiscated devices to check the date himself, despite having instructed his lawyers to make a request for access.

Nkabinde said he was given Mogotsi’s number by Mchunu on August 20 2024 during a staff meeting where Mchunu requested him to arrange a meeting between him and Mogotsi to discuss the humanitarian crisis of illegal miners at Stilfontein mine last year.

“I confirm that it was at this meeting when the minister provided me with the contact details of Mogotsi.

“He instructed me to contact Mogotsi and ask him to come with local leaders to brief him on the situation before his visit, which I was accordingly instructed to facilitate.”

Nkabinde confirmed he contacted Mogotsi on the same day to arrange the meeting.

The initial meeting was subsequently scheduled for September 30 2024 at an official residence, to be attended by Mogotsi and four of his officials.

However, the meeting was postponed to October 28 2024 due to an urgent matter that arose on Mchunu’s side.

“I engaged Mogotsi to facilitate, and he confirmed availability. I further facilitated logistical arrangements for the meeting as per my role, and it proceeded as scheduled.”

He said he did not attend the meeting and therefore could not comment on what was discussed.

Nkabinde added that he was later asked to facilitate a second meeting with Mogotsi on the Stilfontein matter, which was scheduled for February 3 2025.

He further clarified that he received a call from KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi regarding Mogotsi on October 1 2024, and not September 30 2024 as he previously said in his original statement.

“This call was received while I was accompanying the minister in Lusikisiki.”

The hearing continues.

