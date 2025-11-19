‘It’s becoming a witch hunt’: Mary de Haas loses her temper in parliament

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Mary de Haas testifies at parliament's ad hoc committee inquiry into alleged corruption and political interference in the criminal justice system on November 18 2025 in Cape Town.

Human rights activist and violence monitor Mary de Haas expressed her frustration during an intense questioning session by MPs in the ad hoc committee on Tuesday.

In her testimony, De Haas told the committee about information she had gathered concerning crime in KwaZulu-Natal. This information was reportedly received from various sources, including victims, lawyers and police officers.

She said she had previously reported some of these matters to the police and parliament for investigation.

However, De Haas was questioned about the credibility of her sources because she was unable to name them.

The intense pressure angered her, leading to visible signs of frustration, such as rolling her eyes when questions were posed. This behaviour irked MPs, who called her out for being disrespectful.

How do I know what you’re talking about unless you can give me specifics? I don’t ... chair, can we stop this? — Mary de Haas, human rights activist and violence monitor

The pressure escalated during the question-and-answer session. MK Party MP Vusi Shongwe asked De Haas if she had ever leaked any of the information to the media — a question that led her to lose her temper.

She responded sharply: “How do I know what you’re talking about unless you can give me specifics? I don’t ... chair, can we stop this? It’s becoming a witch hunt and I’m losing my temper in this parliament.”

MK Party MP David Skosana then asked De Haas if she would be comfortable having her electronic gadgets seized to aid in the investigations. De Haas immediately refused, saying: “No, I’m not, because there’s private information on that.”

Skosana pressed the issue, saying: “We will apply. We know how to do it. We will get a court order.”

De Haas retorted: “But how dare you? I’m a private person.”

De Haas concluded her testimony on Tuesday. Testimonies will resume on Wednesday with chief of staff in the police ministry Cedrick Nkabinde, who will continue his testimony after it was halted last week.

