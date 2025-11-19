POLL | Was Mary de Haas right to refuse to name her sources during parliamentary testimony?

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Mary de Haas testifies at the parliamentary ad hoc committee inquiry on November 18 2025 in Cape Town.

A fresh debate has emerged after human-rights activist and violence monitor Mary de Haas’s testimony before parliament’s ad hoc committee on Tuesday.

The committee is probing allegations of corruption and political interference in the criminal justice system linked to claims made by KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi.

De Haas, who is herself implicated in the inquiry for allegedly influencing suspended police minister Senzo Mchunu’s directive to disband the political killings task team (PKTT), defended her past letter calling for the dissolution of the unit.

She told MPs she had received troubling information from police officers and other confidential sources about the PKTT’s conduct, including alleged abuse of suspects and fabricated statements.

But her refusal to identify those sources, even when pressed repeatedly by MPs, sparked immediate criticism. De Haas insisted she could not reveal names, saying it would violate her ethical obligations and potentially endanger individuals who came forward in confidence.

Her stance has now prompted a wider public question: Was she justified in withholding those names or did it undermine accountability in a critical parliamentary inquiry?

