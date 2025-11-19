Politics

WATCH LIVE | Brown Mogotsi continues testimony at Madlanga commission of inquiry

TimesLIVE TimesLIVE

TimesLIVE

North West businessman Brown Mogotsi testifies at the Madlanga commission of inquiry in Pretoria. (Freddy Mavunda)

Businessman Brown Mogotsi continues to provide testimony at the Madlanga commission of inquiry on Wednesday.

The hearing is starting late to give Mogotsi an opportunity to read through documents in the commission bundle.

TimesLIVE

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Comment icon
Sign UpLog In

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Editor’s Choice

1

Batohi denies inquiry aims to punish Chauke

2

Cedrick Nkabinde clarifies timeline on Brown Mogotsi contact

3

Police find missing man’s vehicle, search continues

4

Jannie Mouton’s R7.2bn Curro bid faces anti-trust setback

5

WATCH | City of Joburg issues permits, allocates stalls as it ‘cleans up’ informal trading areas

Related Articles