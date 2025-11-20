AfriForum to lay charges against Nkabinde after implication in plot against Phahlane

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

SAPS former Chief of Staff Cedrick Nkabinde testifies at the Parliamentary Ad Hoc Committee inquiry into alleged corruption and political interference in the criminal justice system at Good Hope Chambers on November 13, in Cape Town. (Photo by Gallo Images/Brenton Geach)

AfriForum says it will lay criminal charges against chief of staff in the police ministry Cedrick Nkabinde after he implicated the organisation in his evidence before parliament’s ad hoc committee on Wednesday.

In his testimony, Nkabinde claimed AfriForum was part of a plot orchestrated by private investigator Paul O’Sullivan to get rid of former acting national police commissioner Gen Khomotso Phahlane to make way for former Ipid head Robert McBride.

Nkabinde alleged that a white male AfriForum representative, without mentioning his name, was part of a meeting held at O’Sullivan’s home to plot Phahlane’s downfall.

“AfriForum representatives assured the funds were available to carry out this mission,” Nkabinde said.

AfriForum CEO Kallie Kriel challenged Nkabinde to take a lie detector test to prove if his allegations are true.

“AfriForum is willing to pay the costs of the test ... and I myself am willing to take the test with Nkabinde,” Kriel said.

“According to AfriForum, the deliberate giving of false evidence before parliament is punishable by a fine or imprisonment for a maximum of two years or both in terms of section 12(2)(e) Powers, Privileges and Immunities of Parliaments Act (Act 4 of 2004).”

Kriel argued Nkabinde had already proven himself to be untrustworthy, citing the contradictory statements he gave parliament regarding the dates he first became aware of North West businessman Brown Mogotsi.

“Nkabinde claims that the meeting in which AfriForum was involved to plan Phahlane’s downfall would take place at the end of 2017 or in 2018. This, while Phahlane was already dismissed from his position on June 1 2017.”

Kriel said Nkabinde’s testimony cannot be trusted as he failed to mention the name of the AfriForum person allegedly involved in the plot.

He added he has never met Nkabinde or McBride and that he has never been to O’Sullivan’s house, where the alleged plot would supposedly be planned.

Nkabinde is also facing perjury charges in a case laid by the EFF over his contradictory statements in parliament. He has since clarified his statements before the committee.

TimesLIVE