Izinduna warned not to allocate land in flood-prone areas in KZN

Izinduna are being blamed for contributing to the loss of lives during devastating floods in KwaZulu-Natal.

iLembe district municipality on the KwaZulu-Natal north coast issued an alert to communities as heavy rain continues to batter parts of the country.

Mayor Thobani Shandu said residents need to be equipped to be able to respond to disasters. iLembe is one of the districts in the province that is prone to disasters. During an indaba at the Ebandla Hotel in Ballito on Thursday, Shandu said a lack of knowledge contributes to the devastating effect caused by disasters.

“Izinduna sometimes put people in unsuitable areas — and when there are floods, most of those people are affected as their houses were not built in [suitable] areas,” he said.

Some people built houses in dangerous areas near mountains, said Shandu, adding they have initiated awareness programmes to mitigate the effect of floods in their district.

“Our district is always No 2 when it comes to areas that are prone to disasters in the province — and in most cases we experienced loss of lives.”

When there are disasters, funds are prioritised to respond to those situations, which leads to other service delivery programmes being disrupted — Bheki Phungula, KZN Cogta official

The 2022 floods left a trail of destruction which disrupted their budget, he said.

The council has set aside R5m to respond to disasters. “The money we have budgeted is nowhere near what we need to respond to predicaments caused by disasters. That is why we are mobilising communities to be vigilant so that we mitigate the effect of disasters.”

Inkosi Mpendulo Cele of the Cele clan warned izinduna to be careful when they give people plots of land. “We have learnt that many people whose homes are washed away by floods built houses in unsuitable areas,” he said.

KwaZulu-Natal co-operative governance and traditional affairs official Bheki Phungula said all stakeholders should have a budget to respond to disasters. “When there are disasters, funds are prioritised to respond to those situations, which leads to other service delivery programmes being disrupted,” he said.

iLembe does not have the capacity to respond to disasters, added Phungula. “For example, Maphumulo local municipality, which is under iLembe, does not have a disaster management centre.”

