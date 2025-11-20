Politics

WATCH LIVE | Molefe Fani appears before ad hoc committee probing corruption allegations

MPs at parliament's ad hoc committee inquiry into alleged corruption and political interference in the criminal justice system. (Brenton Geach)

SAPS divisional commissioner for supply chain management Lt-Gen Molefe Fani is appearing before parliament’s ad hoc committee probing allegations of corruption in the criminal justice system.

