WATCH | SA hits back at US attempt to derail outcomes of G20 summit

The SA government has pushed back against a US threat that no declarations can be made at the G20 Leaders’ Summit without its participation, with the Presidency saying President Donald Trump’s government can’t dictate the outcome of a meeting it won’t attend.

Sunday Times reported on Wednesday that the US had written to Pretoria, warning against making a G20 declaration without its presence at the leaders’ summit this weekend.

President Cyril Ramaphosa’s spokesperson, Vincent Magwenya, said the summit will go ahead as planned.

“We are working towards a declaration formed from the consensus that will be reached by countries who are here and fully participating,” he said. “The US can’t boycott a meeting and dictate its outcomes.”

The letter was seen as America’s last-ditch attempt to undermine SA’s G20 presidency. Negotiations have been ongoing between Pretoria and other G20 member states to agree on a summit declaration.

The Sunday Times understands the US has made attempts to bully allies into not agreeing to a leader’s declaration during the summit.

However, this week French President Emmanuel Macron’s Africa adviser, Jérémie Robert, told South African journalists that France was committed to supporting Pretoria, with talks at an advanced stage.

Negotiations are happening under the premise that a declaration can be adopted by all members represented in the meetings. The US has opted for a full boycott of the summit with no representation.

In a diplomatic note seen by the Sunday Times and dated November 15, Washington said it “opposes issuance of any G20 summit outcome document under the premise of a consensus G20 position, without US agreement”.

“If a deliverable is issued under your presidency, it will be framed solely as a Chair’s Statement to accurately reflect the absence of consensus,” it said.

The note verbale states that the US wishes to inform Pretoria of its position regarding G20 consensus documentation and communiques that concern any invocation of the full G20 consensus moniker.

“As of this correspondence, the United States will not participate in the G20 Sherpa Meeting from 16-19 November or the G20 Leaders’ Summit from 22-23 November. South Africa’s G20 priorities run counter to US policy views, and we cannot support consensus on any documents negotiated under your presidency.”

This comes after Trump announced on his social media platform, Truth Social, that he would not be sending a government delegation to SA.

Sowetan and Sunday Times