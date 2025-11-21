ANC in KZN slams social media plot to ‘capture’ public works dept as fake

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The ANC has slammed as fake a social media message to capture the KwaZulu-Natal public works and infrastructure department by getting rid of acting head of department Vish Govender under MEC Martin Meyer.

The ANC in KwaZulu-Natal has dismissed as fake a WhatsApp message purportedly between party members hatching a plan to capture the public works and infrastructure department led by DA MEC Martin Meyer.

The alleged leaked message is between transport MEC Siboniso Duma and another member. It references an alleged plot to make sure acting HOD Vish Govender is not hired permanently for the post.

The message described Govender as a “stumbling block who is loyal to the white people”. Duma allegedly said he made sure he scored Govender low in an interview.

The public works department is one of the most lucrative portfolios in terms of government tenders.

TimesLIVE has learnt from sources the ANC wants Thulani Mdadane in the position. Mdadane, who is HOD in the transport department in Gauteng, is said to be an ANC loyalist. He has worked as an acting HOD in the provincial public works department while the portfolio was under the ANC. He also served at the co-operative governance and traditional affairs department under ANC MEC Sipho Hlomuka.

KwaZulu-Natal ANC spokesperson Fanle Sibisi said he checked all the WhatsApp groups, and the message didn’t exist. Sibisi denounced the purported message as fake.

“This message is not from ANC members; it does not bear the ANC language. The message says ‘MEC Duma’. In the ANC we do not use this language. If it was from the ANC members, it would have made reference to comrade Duma,” he said.

Meyer said he could not comment on the interview process because it is still under way. “I can confirm that the contract of the acting HOD ends early next year, and the department is in the process of getting an HOD,” he said.

