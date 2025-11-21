LIVE BLOG | G20 Leaders’ Summit: World leaders arrive in Joburg for G20

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

UN secretary-general António Guterres arrives at OR Tambo International Airport ✈️ and is welcomed by deputy minister in the presidency Nonceba Mhlauli

November 21 2025 18:23

UN secretary-general commends SA G20 theme

UN secretary-general Antonio Guterres has called for Africa to be at the forefront of renewable energy development

[ UN secretary-general commends SA G20 themeOpens in new window ]

November 21 2025 18:10

BREAKING | US stuns with $4.6bn Global Fund pledge amid rift with SA over G20

The pledge comes as US President Donald Trump has refused to attend the G20 Summit in Johannesburg as the rift between Pretoria and Washington deepens.

[ BREAKING | US stuns with $4.6bn Global Fund pledge amid rift with SA over G20Opens in new window ]

November 21 2025 16:30

Digital politics editor Lizeka Tandwa breaks down the G20 declaration & SA-to-US handover

Digital politics editor Lizeka Tandwa breaks down the G20 declaration & SA-to-US handover. pic.twitter.com/IFNzTCh5el — Times LIVE (@TimesLIVE) November 21, 2025

November 21 2025 16:30

IN PICS | World leaders arrive in Joburg for G20 Leaders’ Summit

Several world leaders arrived in South Africa on Friday for the G20 Leaders’ Summit.

Among the dignitaries who landed in the country were Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer. Italian PM Giorgia Meloni and Brazilian President Lula da Silva.

[ IN PICS | World leaders arrive in Joburg for G20 Leaders’ SummitOpens in new window ]

November 21 2025 15:15

SA supports Venezuela in standoff with US, says Ronald Lamola

South Africa is concerned about the rising tensions between the US and Venezuela which it considers an ally and friend, minister of international relations and co-operation Ronald Lamola has said.

South Africa’s solidarity with Venezuela will put it at odds with the US yet again, which has refused to participate in the G20 summit being hosted by South Africa.

South Africa’s opposition to Israel’s war of “genocide” in Gaza and US President Donald Trump’s opposition to what he says are “bad things” happening in South Africa — claiming people are being killed in “genocide” perpetuated against Afrikaners — have contributed to the strained relations between the two countries.

[ SA supports Venezuela in standoff with US, says Ronald LamolaOpens in new window ]

Ramaphosa’s ambitious G20 declaration within grasp, insiders say

President Cyril Ramaphosa’s ambition to have the G20 Leaders’ Summit issue a declaration is within reach, with sources telling TimesLIVE the Sherpas are close to a final agreement.

A government insider who spoke to TimesLIVE said they were positive South Africa’s presidency would produce a declaration from leaders present at the summit this weekend. The US’ absence would be noted, they said.

They said the member states’ negotiators have been working through the night this week to come up with an outcome that all heads of state would endorse.

November 21 2025 08:25

PODCAST | ‘G20 is bigger than Trump’: Bonang Mohale on SA’s global moment, US snubs and why redress matters

As South Africa hosts the G20 Leaders’ Summit this weekend, business leader and G20 Sherpa Prof Bonang Mohale says the world’s focus should extend far beyond the drama surrounding US President Donald Trump’s expected absence.

[ PODCAST | ‘G20 is bigger than Trump’: Bonang Mohale on SA’s global moment, US snubs and why redress mattersOpens in new window ]

TimesLIVE