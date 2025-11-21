Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula’s corruption case postponed to July 2026

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Former National Assembly speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula will stand trial next year after the Pretoria high court postponed her corruption case to July 20.

The court appearance on Friday was brief, and her new legal team told the court Mapisa-Nqakula will no longer seek to make representations to the national director of public prosecutions (NDPP) and that she is ready to proceed with trial.

In her previous court appearance in August, the court had postponed the case for her attorney to consult her on the docket provided by the state. Her attorney indicated in August that her legal team may file representations with the office of the NDPP pending the outcome of the consultation process.

Mapisa-Nqakula faces 12 counts of corruption and money laundering.

The state alleges she received and solicited R4.5m in bribes from a service provider during her tenure as defence minister, including R2.1m allegedly handed to her in cash.

Her R50,000 bail was extended until her next court appearance.

TimesLIVE