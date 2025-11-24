Politics

POLL | What do you think about Nkosazana Zuma-Mncube’s move to open a criminal case against her sister?

Advocate Dali Mpofu and Duduzile Zuma during her trial in the Durban high court on November 12. File photo: (SANDILE NDLOVU)

The Zuma family has been thrust into the spotlight after Zuma’s oldest daughter Nkosazana Zuma-Mncube opened a criminal case against her sister Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla in connection with the Russia-Ukraine “mercenary recruitment” scandal.

Zuma-Mncube says she had a moral obligation to approach the authorities after 17 South African men were allegedly lured to Ukraine under false pretences. Eight of the men are her relatives.

The case includes allegations of fraud, trafficking and unlawful foreign military assistance.

Her decision has sparked intense public debate, with some praising her for taking a stand and others calling it a sign of political division within the Zuma family.

