South Africa to attend next G20 summit in the US despite recent boycott

Minister Ronald Lamola addresses the media about the outcomes of the declaration of the G20 South Africa summit at Nasrec Expo centre.

International relations and co-operation minister Ronald Lamola has confirmed that South Africa will attend the G20 leaders’ summit next year in the US, despite the US boycotting the recent summit hosted by South Africa.

The G20 world leaders met at the Nasrec Expo Centre in Johannesburg at the weekend and adopted a joint declaration focusing on crucial issues, including climate change, debt relief, global inequality, food security and partnership for Africa.

The next G20 summit will be held in the US in 2026, followed by the UK in 2027 and the Republic of Korea in 2028.

Speaking to Newzroom Afrika, Lamola reiterated South Africa’s commitment to participating in next year’s summit.

“South Africa will definitely participate,” he said. “We are a member state of the G20; we are not an invited guest country. We have a right to participate, and we will be participating.”

The US administration reportedly opposed several elements of the declaration, but despite the US absence, other G20 leaders adopted a joint declaration addressing global challenges.

Lamola said the leaders present made significant decisions, implying that if the White House wanted to participate, they would have come to South Africa.

“The leaders present at the summit made these decisions and declared on various issues. If the White House wanted to make a contribution to the declaration, they would have attended. They are a member state of the G20, and as South Africa, we’ve always said they’re welcome; they can participate. But they voluntarily absented themselves, and we mark them absent and continue with the business of the G20.”

He added that the leaders who were present were willing to engage on issues affecting the globe, which led to the summit’s success.

“All countries that were there were ready to engage on issues affecting the global economy, and that’s what we did.

“We had to move on. Other members of the G20, who are equal partners, were ready to engage to take the declaration forward. South Africa had a duty to facilitate that engagement, and we made sure the G20 became a success.”

South Africa has now concluded its G20 presidency and must hand over the role to the US. Lamola confirmed the South African government has communicated with the US embassy and remains available to assist and facilitate the handover “at an appropriate, equivalent level of charge from the US”.

“It’s up to them; the offer is on the table, whether they take it or not,” he concluded. “From our side, our understanding is that on December 1, the G20 will now go to the US. There is a need for communication, and as the South African government, we want a seamless transition.”

TimesLIVE