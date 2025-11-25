POLL | How confident are you that service delivery in Joburg will remain consistent after the G20 Leaders’ Summit?

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Joburg mayor Dada Morero talks to the media during the second day of the G20 Leaders' Summit at the Nasrec Expo Centre.

Johannesburg mayor Dada Morero has promised the flurry of service delivery seen ahead of the G20 Leaders’ Summit won’t fade once world leaders leave the city.

“It’s simple: check us on Tuesday. If we are not on the ground on Tuesday, it means we are doing it for the G20,” he said, promising continued work “in all regions” after the weekend’s summit.

Today is Tuesday and residents are watching closely.

Have you noticed a difference on the ground?

