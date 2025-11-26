POLL | Will parliament get the full truth from Vusimuzi ‘Cat’ Matlala?

Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala is appearing before parliament’s ad hoc committee on Wednesday to testify in the investigation into allegations of corruption in the criminal justice system.
Matlala is delivering his evidence from the Kgosi Mampuru correctional facility in Pretoria.
The committee is looking into allegations made by KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi, which include claims of criminal infiltration, corruption and political influence in the criminal justice system.
Matlala, who is already under scrutiny for alleged involvement in fraudulent transactions linked to the R2bn looting of Tembisa Hospital, was arrested in April for allegedly orchestrating the attempted murder of his ex-girlfriend, actress Tebogo Thobejane.
He remains in custody and is believed to be central to alleged manipulations of SAPS tenders benefiting criminal syndicates with ties to political and police figures.
TimesLIVE
