WATCH LIVE | TRC cases heard at Khampepe commission of inquiry

The Khampepe commission of inquiry is a judicial commission established to investigate allegations of political interference that prevented the investigation and prosecution of apartheid-era crimes by the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) and South African Police Service (SAPS).

The commission, chaired by retired Constitutional Court justice Sisi Khampepe, was established in May 2025 by President Cyril Ramaphosa after an application by the Foundation for Human Rights and 25 families and survivors of apartheid-era atrocities.

Its mandate includes:

investigating attempts to influence police or the NPA to not pursue cases identified by the Truth and Reconciliation Commission (TRC), including why, to what extent and by whom;

determining if police or NPA members improperly colluded with the attempts;

recommending actions, such as further investigations or prosecutions, against individuals who acted unlawfully; and

assessing the appropriateness of paying constitutional damages to victims.

