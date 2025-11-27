ANC mayor reinstated to Umkhanyakude municipality to ‘save’ GPU

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Ousted ANC Umkhanyakude district municipality mayor Siphile Mdaka has been reinstated in his position.

Mdaka was re-elected during a special council meeting in Hluhluwe on Thursday after he was removed in a vote of no confidence by the IFP-led coalition in October.

His re-election came after the IFP mayor, Comfort Khumalo, resigned with immediate effect.

It is believed Khumalo was ordered by his party to resign to save the government of provincial unity (GPU) in KwaZulu-Natal, which was hanging by a thread.

The GPU was in a precarious position after fears that the ANC would support the MK Party’s motion of no confidence in premier Thami Ntuli.

The ANC Youth League earlier petitioned the provincial leadership to leave the GPU after Mdaka’s removal.

Mdaka’s return came after the ANC and IFP reached a consensus.

Speaking briefly after his return to the position, Mdaka said he could not celebrate while the people of Umkhanyakude still do not have water.

He called for unity among the alliance partners.

“I call on political parties to leave their political agenda and work for the people of Umkhanyakude,” he said.

An IFP deployee, Nhlanhla Msimanga, who was present at the meeting, said they are happy that a consensus was reached.

He said they needed to work together to better the lives of people of Umkhanyakude.

ANC KwaZulu-Natal co-ordinator Mike Mabuyakhulu said the ANC has extended an olive branch to other political parties to govern together.

“The deputy mayor in Umkhanyakude is Simo Mthembu from the EFF, and the NFP will be given the chief whip position; the IFP took the speaker’s position.”

Mabuyakhulu said the consensus reached in Umkhanyakude was a result of the talks held between the IFP and the ANC at provincial and national government level.

He said the ANC would not allow any party in the GPU to “weaponise” them.

Umkhanyakude municipal manager Siyabonga Ntuli said he was determined to turn the financial situation of the municipality around.

He has come up with a strategy to help the council receive a clean audit this financial year.

TimesLIVE