Bring in police, army to control spread of foot-and-mouth-disease in KZN: Pappas

uMngeni mayor Chris Pappas has sounded the alarm over KwaZulu-Natal’s escalating foot-and-mouth disease (FMD) outbreak as the spread of the virus edges closer to some of the province’s major dairy-producing areas.

This follows the emergence of new cases of FMD in southern KwaZulu-Natal and the midlands areas of Ixopo and Richmond.

Pappas warned the spread of the outbreak to these areas meant towns like Creighton, Mooi River and Howick, home to some of KwaZulu-Natal’s highest-yielding dairy herds, could be considered at risk. Ixopo is 35km from Creighton in the Harry Gwala district. Richmond is about 44km from Howick, which is just over 60km from Mooi River.

Pappas has called for the urgent intervention of the provincial government to enforce animal movement control measures to help minimise the spread of the virus. He said the consequences of the virus reaching these high-density dairy districts could be “catastrophic”, with losses running into hundreds of millions of rand and severe implications for food security, jobs and the wider agricultural value chain.

“The spread of FMD into our core dairy regions would devastate farmers and severely disrupt the agricultural value chain,” he said. “We cannot afford delays or half-measures. Urgent containment is essential.”

With the festive season approaching, the risk of rapid transmission increases dramatically. Without strong and co-ordinated interventions, the outbreak will spread faster than we can contain it — Chris Pappas, uMngeni mayor

He urged premier Thami Ntuli and MEC for agriculture and rural development Thembeni kaMadlopha-Mthethwa to seek immediate support from police and the army to:

enforce roadblocks;

monitor livestock movement; and

implement quarantine measures.

He warned that the approaching festive season — a period marked by heightened animal movement for cultural ceremonies, slaughter and trade purposes — significantly increases the risk of rapid transmission.

“With the festive season approaching, the risk of rapid transmission increases dramatically. Without strong and co-ordinated interventions, the outbreak will spread faster than we can contain it,” Pappas said.

He added that KwaZulu-Natal’s agricultural sector was already under pressure, cautioning that failure to act decisively could cause long-term damage across the province.

Time to up the ante: Steenhuisen

Meanwhile, the agriculture department has announced that South Africa will move to vaccinate its entire national cattle population — estimated to be about 7.2-million — against FMD in what is seen as a major step in national disease-control strategy.

Minister John Steenhuisen revealed the new approach at the African Farmers Association of South Africa conference north of Pretoria on Wednesday.

“The department of agriculture has resolved to implement a comprehensive strategy to vaccinate the entire national herd,” Steenhuisen said. “This strategy aims to vaccinate South Africa’s national herd systematically, beginning with the hardest-hit provinces.”

The provinces identified as the hardest-hit by the virus are:

KwaZulu-Natal;

Gauteng;

the Free State;

Mpumalanga; and

the North West.

Steenhuisen admitted that while more than 930,000 animals have been vaccinated in the past three months, uncontrolled animal movement continues to undermine containment efforts.

“We must be honest with the public and with our farming sector. This is a battle we are not winning. It is time to up the ante.”

He said his department aims to deliver about 2-million vaccine doses by February 2026 in two consignments. He added that a new mid-scale vaccine production facility is being established locally, expected to supply a further 1.5-million doses. However, he stressed that the strategy to expand vaccine supply would only succeed with strict enforcement of animal movement controls.

Comment from the premier’s office and provincial agriculture department will be added once they respond to queries.

