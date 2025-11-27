Politics

WATCH LIVE | MK Party challenges Senzo Mchunu’s suspension

MKP president Jacob Zuma speaks at the party's launch of its youth league on Youth Day at Christianenburg Sports Stadium in Clermont, KwaZulu-Natal.
MK Party leader Jacob Zuma. File photo

A full bench of the Gauteng High Court in Pretoria is hearing former president Jacob Zuma and his MK Party’s bid to revive their legal challenge to President Cyril Ramaphosa’s decision to suspend police minister Senzo Mchunu.

