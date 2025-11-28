IN PICS | EFF marches to Constitutional Court to demand immediate release of Phala Phala judgment

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

EFF members painted the Joburg CBD red on Friday as they marched to the Constitutional Court to hand over a memorandum calling for the immediate release of the Phala Phala judgment.

The EFF marched through Johannesburg on Friday, calling for the Constitutional Court to immediately release its long-delayed judgment on the Phala Phala matter and accusing the judiciary of failing the country.

Led by party leader Julius Malema, the march moved from Mary Fitzgerald Square in Newtown to the ConCourt in Braamfontein in intermittent rain. Malema walked in front, raising his fist as supporters chanted behind him.

Before the march began, Malema urged supporters not to seek shelter from the rain, saying the cause demanded resilience.

“There is no rain in the revolution, there is revolution in the rain. The march will continue even when it’s raining,” he told the crowd. “We are going to remove [President Cyril] Ramaphosa through Phala Phala and we want the judgment of Phala Phala today.”

EFF secretary-general Marshall Dlamini told supporters the moment they had waited for “has come”, urging them to remain disciplined as they moved towards the court.

At the court, senior party representatives handed over a memorandum addressed to chief justice Mandisa Maya, accusing the ConCourt of undermining constitutional supremacy by delaying its ruling for a year.

EFF leader Julius Malema addresses the mass which marched to the Constitutional Hill. Picture: Kabelo Mokoena

The memorandum centres on the Phala Phala scandal, the theft of an estimated R10m from President Cyril Ramaphosa’s farm in 2020 and the alleged unlawful cover-up that followed. The EFF argues that the failure to release the judgment on the impeachment-related case heard in November 2024 has eroded public confidence in the judiciary.

According to the memorandum, the court’s delay violated judicial norms requiring judgments to be delivered within three months. The party said the 12-month wait has created “a crisis of confidence” and fostered perceptions that the president is being protected.

The EFF also criticised parliament’s previous handling of the section 89 independent panel report, which found prima facie evidence that Ramaphosa violated the law. The party maintains that parliament acted unlawfully when the ANC caucus rejected the report without debate and the speaker denied MPs a secret ballot.

“The continued withholding of the Phala Phala judgment creates the perception that the Constitutional Court is unwilling to confront the president and that the head of state is effectively above the law,” the memorandum stated.

The party demanded that the judgment be released immediately “to restore confidence” and uphold equality before the law.

ConCourt officials received the memorandum

