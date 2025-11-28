POLL | Do you believe Bheki Cele extorted money from ‘Cat’ Matlala?

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Tenderpreneur Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala made shocking allegations before parliament’s ad hoc committee, accusing former police minister Bheki Cele of extorting money from him in return for favours.

Matlala claimed Cele requested R1m from him, of which he paid R500,000 on two separate occasions: R300,000 in January and R200,000 in March.

He said the money was delivered to Cele in cash, stuffed in a shopping bag he referred to as the “Woollies bag”.

The money was allegedly a payment for Cele’s help in intervening to halt alleged harassment from members of the political killings task team.

Matlala also said Cele asked to stay at his luxurious Pretoria penthouse on several occasions when he was in Pretoria. However, Cele said he only spent two nights at Matlala’s penthouse, labelling it a “freebie”.

The businessman further told parliament he grew tired of “bankrolling” Cele due to more requests the former minister allegedly made.

Asked why he did not refuse to give Cele money, Matlala responded by expressing fear of the former minister and the police.

“I don’t think even you, if you were in my shoes, would have denied. I’ve witnessed what these people [police] were doing to me. I wouldn’t want to provoke him or say something he wouldn’t like.”

