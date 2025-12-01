Former Prasa CEO and MK Party member Lucky Montana resigns from parliament

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Lucky Montana says the notion of 'state capture' was coined to stop efforts to change economic ownership patterns in the country. File photo.

MK Party MP and former Prasa CEO Lucky Montana has announced his resignation as a member of parliament on social media.

In a short statement on X, Montana said he had approached the party’s leadership earlier this year about his intention to resign as an MP.

“On August 30, I formally wrote to Dr (John) Hlophe & chief Whip Colleen Makhubela confirming the same. Today, my resignation takes effect,” he said.

Shortly after his statement, the party released its own, stating that Montana has served the MK Party with “steadfast objectivity, constructive guidance and principled contributions that have strengthened our caucus and sharpened our collective political effectiveness”.

“His calm but firm leadership and strategic insight has served as an inspiration to many, especially the younger cadres who looked to him for consistency, discipline and revolutionary wisdom. His service to the movement and to the people of South Africa has been marked by loyalty, courage and unwavering conviction. Though his departure from parliament has been accepted, the MK Party takes comfort in knowing that he remains part of the continued struggle for the total emancipation of the black child as a committed member of the uMkhonto Wesizwe Party.“

Montana gained infamy during his tenure as Prasa CEO. He was known as one of the state capture enablers during the President Jacob Zuma years.

In October, TimesLIVE reported that Sars revealed that Montana had on numerous occasions failed to submit his income tax returns, thereby breaking the law.

Sars stated that Montana failed to submit his income tax returns in respect of the 2017, 2018 and 2019 years of assessment.

TimesLIVE