Zuma ‘blue ticked’ by Russia

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

MK Party president Jacob Zuma's efforts to rescue the SA men trapped in the Russia-Ukraine war were fruitless, as he was allegedly denied access to the Russian president and defence minister.

Former president Jacob Zuma’s mission to Moscow in September to allegedly secure the release of 17 South African men trapped on the Russian-Ukrainian frontline ended in humiliation, with the Kremlin effectively blue-ticking him.

Denied meetings with President Vladimir Putin and defence minister Andrey Belousov, Zuma was instead ushered to a junior official who told him to submit his request in writing.

Zuma later sent two letters, which the Sunday Times has seen, to Belousov on an MK Party letterhead, styling himself as the party’s president. In them, he pleaded for the men’s immediate release, arguing they were inadequately trained and should never have been recruited to fight in Donbas. He insisted their sole mission in Russia was to receive advanced military training.

Zuma’s ties to Moscow stretch back decades, rooted in Soviet support for South Africa’s liberation movements. He has maintained close relations ever since, often travelling there for medical treatment and cultivating connections he believed would give him leverage in crises.

But this crisis has rocked South Africa. Zuma’s daughter Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla has resigned her parliamentary seat and suspended her MK Party activities. The party distanced itself from the Ukraine conflict, insisting it played no role in recruiting the men. Duduzile has briefed its leadership and given a statement to law enforcement.

The families of the men are anguished. Zuma’s late brother’s wife told the SABC she begged him to bring back her children and grandchildren: “These children couldn’t even handle a gun when they were recruited under false pretences.”

The situation is complex and sensitive, not least because the individuals are reportedly in an active combat zone. We are handling this matter with discretion and urgency. — Vincent Magwenya, presidency spokesperson

She said Zuma told her he went to Russia to secure their release, and in subsequent communications, the former president told her he is still in the process of negotiating their release.

Other relatives said they briefly had hope when department of international relations and cooperation (Dirco) officials contacted them last Sunday, asking for cellphone numbers, locations, and a passport copy, reportedly on instructions from minister Ronald Lamola. But frontline soldiers later told their families no one had reached out, and officials in Russia admitted they were still “in talks” with Moscow.

The plight of the 17 men — reportedly former MK members — has become a diplomatic headache for Pretoria. Russia’s refusal to engage Zuma underscores the limits of South Africa’s influence in Moscow, despite publicly celebrated ties.

In Pretoria, the Russian embassy asked the Sunday Times to submit its queries in writing. After acknowledging receipt, a staff member later told the newspaper to “call on Monday” as the embassy had closed for the weekend.

At an MK Party press briefing, Duduzile sat alongside alleged co-conspirator Siphokazi Chuma-Zuma. Another accomplice Blessing Khoza remains in Russia. Families claim the Wagner Group paid millions to recruiters — up to R14m — and now demand the money back before the men can be released. Duduzile was shielded from answering questions.

Meanwhile, five suspects — including a media personality and four men en route to Russia via the UAE — were arrested at the weekend at OR Tambo International Airport. They are expected to appear in the Kempton Park magistrate’s court on Monday.

Presidency spokesperson Vincent Magwenya said: “The situation is complex and sensitive, not least because the individuals are reportedly in an active combat zone. We are handling this matter with discretion and urgency. These are people’s lives. For the safety of those involved and the integrity of the process, we cannot provide further operational details. The well-being of South African citizens abroad remains a key priority.”