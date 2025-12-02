Politics

POLL | What do you think of Imogen Mashazi’s demeanour before the Madlanga commission?

Former Ekurhuleni metro manager Imogen Mashazi denied all allegations levelled against her by other witnesses who testified at the Madlanga commission of inquiry. (SABC/Screenshot)

The appearance by Imogen Mashazi, the former Ekurhuleni metro manager, before the Madlanga commission of inquiry has drawn sharp criticism, with many describing her conduct as unprofessional.

Mashazi testified at the commission on Monday and Tuesday. Her testimony was marked by a dismissive and nonchalant attitude. She often appeared to be dismissive in her responses to questions posed by the commissioners, saying “I take your point” and “no comment”.

Her actions, including applying lipstick scrolling through her phone and laughing during the hearing, have sparked wide-ranging debate regarding her conduct. While some believe her behaviour was understandable given the high-pressure environment of being on the stand, others felt she should have displayed greater professionalism and provided complete answers to questions.

