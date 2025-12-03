ANC fails to pay staff salaries yet again

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

As South Africans celebrate the month of December, known for its unending festivities, hundreds of ANC staff members were left stressing about debit orders that were bouncing as Luthuli House again failed to pay staff their November salaries.

The Sunday Times has seen a communique from ANC general manager Patrick Flusk informing staff that they would not be paid on time.

In a letter dated November 29, Flusk said there was a delay in processing their salaries. No reason was given for the delay.

“This serves to inform you that there is a delay in the payment of ANC staff salaries for the month of November 2025, which impacts the ability of our staff to meet their financial obligation to you,” read Flusk’s letter.

“The resultant default has not been in any way the fault of our employee. We guarantee that the employee will receive their salary and will be able to settle the obligation to you.”

Another communique informs staff that the processing of their payments would be staggered, meaning not everyone will receive their salaries at the same time.

“Hi there, Comrades, good morning. Please note that salary payments will be staggered again over this week. While there are early indications of recovery from the 2024NPE outcome [the strategic setback], we regret the inconvenience and would appreciate your patience,” Flusk is believed to have said.

The ANC has a monthly salary bill of more than R10m, which many party leaders have said is unsustainable.

The message by Flusk also seems to suggest that the ANC’s performance at the 2024 polls may have also affected donations.

Luthuli House staffers have become accustomed to negotiating terms with their banks and lenders over recurring salary delays.

Some of the staff have previously told Sunday Times that they have lost their houses and vehicles when the banks could no longer grant them a reprieve.

The staff said they had hoped that those days were behind them when Gwen Ramokgopa was elected treasurer-general at the ANC’s 2022 elective conference.

However, it seems that the salary woes persist.

The party has previously blamed the Political Party Funding Act, which requires anyone who donates more than R100,000 to declare and disclose their names.

Because of the negative publicity and links to corruption scandals, many businesspeople did not donate as they did not want to be associated with the ANC.