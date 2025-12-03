Nthabiseng Tshivhenga resigns as Ekurhuleni council speaker

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Nthabiseng Tshivenga has resigned as speaker of the Ekurhuleni council after her redeployment to the Gauteng provincial legislature.

Tshivenga, of the EFF, confirmed to TimesLIVE on Wednesday she has resigned with immediate effect.

“My resignation is effective immediately. I have been deployed to the legislature,” she said.

It is unclear which role she is taking in the legislature.

The resignation comes after tensions in the council, where she served as speaker since 2023. This has raised questions about who will replace her in the speaker’s post.

It is alleged that her resignation comes after a public fallout with fellow councillors, including EFF Gauteng chairperson Nkululeko Dunga and councillor Julius Mdluli.

This is a developing story

