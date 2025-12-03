Politics

POLL | Do you support parliament voting against the motion to increase the matric pass rate from 30% to 50%?

Westering High School matrics write their first English exam on Monday
Parliament rejected a motion to increase the matric pass rate from 30% to 50%. File photo. (WERNER HILLS)

The motion in parliament to increase the matric pass rate from 30% to 50% has sparked a debate.

On Tuesday, parliament rejected Build One SA leader Mmusi Maimane’s motion to increase the pass rate from 30% to 50%.

The motion was defeated by 190 votes to 87, with the ANC and DA voting to retain the current framework. Parties including the EFF, IFP and MK Party, supported Maimane’s proposal.

Maimane argued the current benchmark entrenches mediocrity and limits opportunities for pupils entering a competitive labour market.

Other MPs argued the low threshold compromises the standard of South African education and global competitiveness.

According to the basic education department, the 30% pass mark does not represent the overall pass mark of the National Senior Certificate. Pupils must achieve 40% in their home language and two other subjects, as well as 30% in three additional subjects, with higher thresholds required for bachelor’s and diploma passes.

