IN PICS | MK Party says Zuma arms deal case based on hate, should be in Guiness book of records

An MK Party member stands guard outside the Pietermaritzburg high court where thousands of supporters arrived to see Jacob Zuma after his arms deal case was adjourned.

Former president and MK Party leader Jacob Zuma claims the arms deal case he is facing is being pushed by ex-ANC comrades who hate him.

Zuma was speaking to his followers outside the Pietermaritzburg high court on Thursday shortly after his case was adjourned to January 23.

MKP leader Jacob Zuma and Advocate Dali Mpofu in discussion during the arms deal corrruption case in the Pietermaritzburgh high court (SANDILE NDLOVU)

“They have tried all sort of things to finish me but failed,” he said, adding he does not not why he is being vilified.

He added that the formation of MK Party was established in response to the hatred against him.

“The recent national government elections results where MK excelled also fuelled the hatred,” he said.

Former president and MKP leader Jacob Zuma addresses his supporters outside the Pietermaritzburg high court (SANDILE NDLOVU)

He vowed that they would make a total clean sweep in the upcoming national local government elections.

“Once we take the country, we will truly liberate our people,” he said, adding that their victory would also benefit other African countries.

Zuma also called on councillors from other parties to join the MK Party.

He also made a veiled attack on black political parties working with white parties.

Zuma described the forged working relations between the black and white parties as a “shame”.

Party provincial convenor Willies Mchunu echoed Zuma’s sentiments, saying charges against their president were orchestrated.

“I have never seen a case that does not end, this case is now in the Guinness book of records,” he said.

Mchunu said the case had been continuing for 20 years since 2005.

MKP supporters outside the Pietermaritzburg high court chanted and sang calling for an end to Jacob Zuma's persecution with the continuation of the arms deal case (SANDILE NDLOVU)

Thousands of party members who gathered outside the court in support of Zuma also demanded that the charges against their leader be squashed.

They felt Zumwa was being vilified by his foes.

Party leaders including Zuma’s right-hand man Magasela Mzobe and second deputy president Tony Yengeni were present to support him.

Former president and MKP leader Jacob Zuma with Tony Yengeni outside the Pietermaritzburg high court after the arms deal corruption case was adjourned (SANDILE NDLOVU)

Another notable face there was Mzwanele Manyi who left the party after a fallout with Zuma.

Ordinary party members came in buses and taxis to support Zuma.

The members carrying placards sang outside the court saying they were tired of the persecution against their leader.

Some threatened a repeat of the July 2021 unrest if Zuma was rearrested.

Zuma’s incarceration in July 2021 sparked widespread protests that led to looting, violence and destruction in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng.

Zuma ended his address by singing his trademark song Umshini wami which was followed by a loud cheer from supporters.

TimesLIVE