Morero pleads with ANC delegates to choose ‘revolution over money’

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Outgoing ANC Johannesburg chairperson Dada Morero has pleaded with delegates at the party’s regional conference to vote with their conscience and prioritise “revolution over money”.

Morero made the appeal while delivering a lengthy political report at the conference which sees him fighting for re-election amid a challenge from Loyiso Masuku.

He told the plenary session he was becoming increasingly concerned about the use of money in deciding the fate and nature of contestation in ANC leadership races.

He referred to a recent media article he had read that resulted in his campaign to “demonstrate his pain” to delegates.

“This is the root of all our problems in the ANC. Society can see it and we all know how disruptive money can be. You can view this money as a bribe or as a gift. Whichever way, today we must say not in our name.

“Being bought for a vote means you participated in a transactional agreement that is not progressive nor developmental. If this is not you, you will return the money. If this is you, enjoy the money and we hope you sleep well at night,” he said.

Morero told delegates they should remember their own resolutions to be immune from being tainted by the whims of the political economy of the day.

“Remember our resolution: if we do not change the course that is leading us down the cliff, we will derail the transformation of society and liberation of our people. Which path are you choosing, money or the national democratic revolution?”

Referring to their previous term and election in June 2022 at the Idle Winds conference centre, Morero said they were “handed a report that demonstrated the strength of the region”.

“We were given a functional region that was implementing a bold programme of action focused on recovering majority political control of the city, repositioning the ANC as the centre of society and winning back the city.

“As we reflect on progress thus far, we must look at the resolution taken during the 15th regional conference. For instance we debated and deliberated on our organisational and renewal commitments. We were clear that unity, renewal and rebuilding of the ANC in Greater Johannesburg remains the foremost and fundamental mission for members of the ANC, particularly following the humbling experiences of 2019 provincial and national Elections as well as the 2021 Local government elections,” Morero said.

He added that the ANC in Johannesburg “recommits itself collectively to organisational unity and common purpose to ensure renewal and rebuilding our movement”.

“To this end, if we do not change the course that is leading us down the cliff, we will derail the transformation of society and liberation of our people.”

TimesLIVE