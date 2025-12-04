POLL | Should Sars investigate how Imogen Mashazi bought her R1.27m watch and other luxury brands?

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Former Ekurhuleni city manager Imogen Mashazi testifies at the Madlanga commission in Pretoria. File photo

​Former Ekurhuleni city manager Imogen Mashazi has received backlash after a video in which she flaunts her designer brands resurfaced online, with many calling for the South African Revenue Service (Sars) to look into her luxurious lifestyle.

​This public scrutiny follows her appearance before the Madlanga commission of inquiry, where her conduct and behaviour raised questions.

​In the video, which was filmed at the Lux Afrique Jewellery, Watch and Home Exhibition (LAJWH Expo), Mashazi detailed the opulent items she was wearing.

These included Bvlgari earrings, a bracelet and a necklace, as well as an Audemars Piguet 2025 watch valued at R1.27m. Other designer pieces she wore included a Dolce & Gabbana dress, Hermès sandals and a Birkin bag, which reportedly costs about R680,000.

“I grew up in a sophisticated family. My father used to like fashion — and my mom. They used to buy us expensive clothes and good leather shoes and motivated us to go to school so that we were able to afford life when we grew up,” she said.

​​According to a 2022 Government Gazette, Ekurhuleni paid Mashazi’s total annual compensation package, which amounted to R4,137,936. She retired from her position this year.

Despite the backlash, Mashazi insists her love for luxury does not reflect her personality.

